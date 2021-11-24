Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

Ohmium International, through its Indian subsidiary, has shipped its first unit of electrolyzer from India to the United States, as a first step towards establishing India as a global hub for green hydrogen generation.

By:November 24, 2021 2:11 PM
ohmium exports hydrogen electrolyzer

Ohmium, through its Indian subsidiary, has shipped its first electrolyzer from India to the US, establishing India as a global hub for hydrogen. The electrolyzer has been manufactured by Ohmium at its Bangalore plant, which was set up to ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and reduce dependency on imports for this key equipment.

Green hydrogen is a key component of India’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions. India aims to alter the present state of play wherein its entire hydrogen production comes from fossil fuels. It was also reiterated by the COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC) that an instant and just transition to clean energy would be critical in meeting the Paris Agreement goals. India has voiced its keenness to scale up green hydrogen and mandate its use in industries like petroleum refineries and fertilizer industries.

“The first shipment of a product is a big moment for any company. This is especially exciting for Ohmium as well as all of our suppliers in India because it proves beyond a doubt that both manufacturing and technology excellence in the field of green hydrogen generation are in India’s wheelhouse. We feel that when we export Ohmium products from India we are pushing the boundaries of the Honorable Prime Minister’s “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” and “National Hydrogen Mission” – in a good way – by expanding the global impact of these programs,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO & Co-Founder, Ohmium.

“We are seeing significant activity in India and around the world in green hydrogen projects. Ohmium is constantly working towards providing innovative, scalable, profitable, flexible, and safe solutions that can be leveraged to achieve competitive levelised costs of hydrogen, supporting the growth of India’s economy. We are confident of Green Hydrogen as the fuel of the future owing to its enormous potential, numerous applications across sectors and a zero-carbon footprint. Currently, our factory has a manufacturing capacity of approximately ½ GW per year, and we can rapidly expand it to 2 GW per year to facilitate India’s accelerated transition to clean energy systems,” said Ahmad Chatila, Chairman, Ohmium.

