Ohme debunks some EV charging related myths

EV adoption has been consistently on the rise globally. But it goes without saying that running EVs is a big change for most users. Leading smart charging company Ohme, in a bid to create better awareness on World EV Day on September 9 addressed some of the common concerns with regards to using and charging EVs.

David Watson, CEO of Ohme explained that, “Running an EV is undoubtedly a big change for many drivers, but our experience is that it can often be a hugely positive one. With household finances under increasing pressure, there’s never been a more important time for new, existing and future EV drivers to improve their awareness of the new technology.”

Expenses related to installation of an EV charger

It is important to look for the right package. Some leasing and hire companies provide a bundled package that include the cost of a new charger with a new EV.

How complicated is installation of an EV charger

In the majority of cases, fitting a charger at home is a fast and simple process. The most common reasons for it taking slightly longer can include if the parking space is not directly next to one’s home or it’s a long distance from the fuseboard to the charger. The existing electrical supply may also need upgrading.

Charging at home may rely on fossil fuels than at public chargers

In many parts of the world, the option to charge cars using a fossil fuel source can be a matter of worry. Ohme highlighted how renewable energy generation by the company on the UK National Grid at its highest. It obviously also depends on the choice of energy supplier. Increasingly governments, globally are looking at transitioning to more green source of power.

Overnight charging is cheaper

Charging the EV at home will almost always be cheaper than charging it at a public charger, but to maximise these savings, look for EV-specific tariffs will enable the cheapest possible rates and also minimise the running cost.