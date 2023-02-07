Odysse Electric Vehicles launches Trot electric scooter

EV startup, Odysse Electric Vehicles, has launched a B2B electric two-wheeler named Odysse Trot, priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. This heavy-duty bike has been specially designed for last-mile logistics with a loading capacity of up to 250kg.

The company claims that the Trot delivers a range of 75km on a full charge, while it features IOT connectivity such as tracking, immobilisation, geo-fencing, and more. The scooter is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25kmph, while the 32Ah waterproof detachable battery can be fully charged in 4 hours.

Other features include a drum brake at the front, a disc brake at the rear, an LED display, and more. The electric scooter is available in four colours – Yellow, Black, Red and Maroon.

The company claims that Trot’s technology and features that can be further customised to meet the various needs of the delivery sector. The company is also offering additional customised accessories to help transport heavy goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said, “With our new electric two-wheeler – Odysse TROT, we aim to electrify last-mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, it is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. we are all prepared to make the most of this growth by bringing disruptive products such as the TROT and set new benchmarks in the segment.”

The company offers a 3-year warranty on the battery and a 1-year warranty on the powertrain, while the scooter can be purchased at any Odysse dealer pan India.