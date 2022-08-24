Odysse adopts IoT in EVs, expands reach

Mumbai-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced an upgraded version of its IoT-enabled vehicles which provide real-time information and play a role in offering vehicle data. It measures absolute and relative parameters such as speed, acceleration, and braking pattern to provide recommendations for improved performance and lower maintenance.

The EV maker has also introduced geofencing and immobilization in the vehicle to improve security and reduce the safety related risks. The IoT-enabled EV will also improve the overall user experience by making the users aware about financial as well as the environmental benefits of driving an EV as compared to an ICE vehicle.

Given the additional features in the electric vehicles, Odysse has further expanded its presence in the metropolises, including their second showroom in Chembur- Mumbai, Bhopal, Agra, and Vidhisha, bringing the total number of dealerships to over 60.

The company, in a statement, said that the new dealership intends to educate customers and respond to inquiries, including at-home charging options and set expectations.

Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric vehicles, said, “We’re thrilled to share our extended dealerships in India’s four major cities. These dealerships will aid to build a strong brand and customer bond throughout the country.”



“We currently have 60+ dealerships and intend to have over 100 dealerships across India by March 2023. In addition, we have planned our product launch for September focusing on B2B clients.” he further added.



Earlier this year, the company had launched two new electric scooters, the Odysse V2 and V2+, at a starting price of Rs 75,000. The company claimed a maximum range of up to 150 km per charge.

Odysse EV, in its electric two-wheeler portfolio, also has E2go, Hawk+, Racer, and Evoqis and plans to launch two more e-scooters this year.