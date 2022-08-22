Oben to launch new electric motorcycle in India next year, commence exports by FY24

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Oben Electric, ventured into the e-mobility space of India in March this year with the launch of its ‘Rorr’ electric motorcycle. The Oben Rorr was launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Mumbai (including FAME II incentives and state government subsidies). It is the flagship electric motorcycle of the company.

Pre-bookings for the Rorr EV commenced in March this year while the deliveries were about to begin in July 2022. However, due to the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain woes, its deliveries got delayed. To know about the revised timeline of the same and Oben Electric’s other future plans, we interacted with the company’s Co-founder & CEO, Madhumita Agrawal.

Pre-bookings for the Oben Rorr commenced in March 2022. How has been the response so far?

Oben Rorr was launched in India on March 15 while its pre-bookings commenced on March 18, 2022. The company says that they have received an overwhelming response for the same and over 15,000 reservations have been made in nine cities, where it will be sold in the first phase. They are – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

Pre-booking amount for the Oben Rorr EV was set at Rs 999 and the prospective customers booked it via the company’s official website. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the bookings for the Rorr have been temporarily put on hold. The company will first deliver the pre-booked batch of the electric motorcycle to the customers and then start accepting fresh orders.

Oben wanted to commence test rides of the Rorr by May and deliveries by July but it got delayed. What caused the delay and can you share the revised timelines for the same?

Initially, Oben Electric wanted to commence test rides of the Rorr EV in May while the deliveries were scheduled to begin by July. However, due to the global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain woes, the company’s plans got delayed. Oben says that the deliveries of the Rorr will finally begin in October this year.

Media test rides for the same commenced last month and you can read our review of the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle by clicking, HERE. The customer test rides of the Rorr have begun in Bengaluru and it will start in other cities soon. As far as the dealerships are concerned, Oben Electric’s CEO says that the company’s dealer outlets in the first nine cities will be functional around one month prior to the commencement of deliveries.

Regarding the charging infrastructure, what support will be provided to Oben customers?

Oben says that it has developed a proprietary solution and the Rorr EV is claimed to get a ‘first in segment’ onboard in-built charger which will help it to fully juice up in just 2 hours via a normal socket. The company has also partnered with over 10,000 different charging stations in key Indian cities which will be publicly available for Oben customers.

Your thoughts on EV safety in India and Li-ion NMC cell vs Lithium Iron Phosphate, which one will be a better option for India?

It’s worth mentioning that while most players in India use Lithium-ion NMC cells for their electric two-wheelers, Oben uses Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries for the Rorr and it is a different cell chemistry. Compared to NMC cells, Oben says that LFP batteries can withstand up to 30 per cent higher temperatures. Moreover, they are said to have a longer life cycle as well. Oben EV believes that LFP cells will be more suitable for EVs in tropical regions, including India.

Oben’s product roadmap for India and when can we expect the next launch from the company?

Oben EV plans to launch four products in the first two years. The company’s flagship electric motorcycle, Oben Rorr, was launched in March 2022. Now, Oben Electric’s CEO, Madhumita Agrawal, says that its next product will also be an electric motorcycle and it is expected to be launched early next year. While the company hasn’t revealed any details about the same, it’s likely to be an entry-level offering.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that while most EV manufacturers are launching electric scooters in India, Oben is betting big on e-motorcycles. The company believes that the motorcycle segment is a bigger market and it wants to cater to the same. However, when asked about the possibility of launching an e-scooter, Oben’s CEO said that if they will see an opportuning in the coming future, they’ll enter this segment as well.

Oben’s expansion plans in India geographically as well as manufacturing and export details:

In the first phase, i.e. by the end of this financial year, Oben Electric will operate in seven states and nine cities. Post that, the company will expand its overall reach in other Indian cities and also widen its reach in existing states. Moreover, Oben is planning to commence exports and go international next financial year (FY24) and then every year, it aims to add two countries to its network.