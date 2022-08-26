NXP predicts robust revenue traction on order wins for S32 family of automotive processors

Semiconductor maker, NXP is actively partnering with global auto manufacturrs for seamless implementations of future vehicle architectures. As a result of these direct engagement with a bevy of global automotive OEMs for its entire S32 family of domain and zonal automotive processors, the company expects to deliver significant revenue traction in the medium to long-term, beyond 2024.

This includes a major automotive OEM’s selection of NXP’s S32 family of processors and microcontrollers to be used across its fleet of future vehicles, beginning mid-decade. The resulting multi-year supply agreement spans the S32 family, including the upcoming 5nm ASIL-D processors.

But that’s not all. NXP’s order pipeline includes recent engagements with many leading automotive OEMs in Europe, Americas, Asia and China and highlights the appeal and traction of the S32 platform for software-defined vehicles (SDV).

Carmakers face significant challenges in laying the foundation for continued automotive innovation, incorporating connectivity, safety and electrification into the software-defined vehicles of the future. OEMs must integrate a hundred or more processors to address the exponential growth of software in vehicles. To achieve this, they need to shift to a platform approach that allows them to evolve their architectures for consistency.

The newly emerging OEM platform approach requires a major advancement in architectures by means of scalable processor solutions that can enable rapid integration of new functionalities. NXP’s S32 family meets the platform need by providing a consistent architecture that can span a carmaker’s entire product range, providing consistency across applications and across technologies, whether the need is for gateways, radar, EV propulsion control, or comfort features – or integration processors running entire zones or domains.

Henri Ardevol, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Automotive Processing business explained that, “The NXP S32 family’s robust traction with global OEMs demonstrates how carmakers can leverage our scalable platform to accelerate software-defined vehicles to volume production.”

The domain and zonal processors of the NXP S32 family allow customers to logically organise the vehicle’s software architecture to enable seamless access to sensor data for holistic vehicle management. At the same time, this also enables carmakers to enhance deep data mining capability, predictive vehicle behavior management and maintenance, along with scalability.