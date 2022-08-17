NXP India launches WIT Program to strengthen the presence women in semiconductor industry

NXP India, one of the R&D centers for NXP Semiconductors has launched the women in tech(WIT) program. To bridge the gender imbalances in the semiconductor design industry, this program aims at offering 1-year specialised training to 50 women students currently completing their B.E./B.Tech. Electronics/Computer Science 2nd semester and entering into 3rd semester from a college in India.

The year-long program intends to give female students the exposure and opportunities to make a difference in the semiconductor space. It will help them to develop relevant skills and empower the future with their knowledge, prowess, and creativity. This will be a hybrid program encompassing theory, industry-relevant use cases, and practical classes on SoC architecture, analog design, design architecture, Verilog/System Verilog, verification & validation, RISC-V, and DFT basics. This program will be delivered in collaboration with FutureWiz, a training institute for the VLSI industry in India.

The registrations for the academic year 2022-2023 have opened on the occasion of India’s 75 years of Independence and the deadline is September 15, 2022.

The program offers a certificate upon successful completion of the course and a selected group of 50 students will get an NXP scholarship (training and monetary reward), a preferred internship, and job opportunities at NXP. Other benefits include a monetary reward of Rs 50,000 per selected student on successful completion of the program as well as opportunities to build a network with silicon tech mentors.

The technical classes by industry experts are designed to enable innovation and focus on industry-relevant practical sessions along with theory. The program offers a student-friendly schedule from the comfort of home.

“Having a sizable representation of women across various roles also encourages other women to work in technology. I strongly believe that companies need to take the agenda of diversity a little more strategically in the workplace as it not only improves the work culture but has a direct impact on the profitability and productivity” said Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NXP Semiconductors.

Sherry Alexander, VP & Head of Diversity, Equality, & Inclusion, NXP Semiconductors added, “Internships and mentoring are fantastic tools to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline. They provide students the opportunity to not only gain some real-world experience and expand their knowledge, but it’s also an opportunity to gain insight into NXP’s inclusive environment.”

Sanjay Gupta, Vice President, and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors said, “India has one of the world’s youngest workforces and women comprise a significant portion.”