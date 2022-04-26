NuPort Robotics to enter India: Deploy hi-tech features in CVs to improve road safety

NuPort Robotics Inc., a Canadian autonomous trucking company, recently announced its plans to commence operations in the Indian market. The company has entered into a partnership with World Trade Center Pune (WTC Pune) to set up its base in Pune, Maharashtra. They will work together to advance autonomous driving technologies in the market and aim to improve safety on Indian roads.

NuPort says that its technology provides transportation solutions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks. The company is targeting the deployment of Level 2 autonomy which includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), data analysis and more, all of which will cumulatively lead to safer and more efficient vehicle performance. It also plans to partner with major Indian electric commercial vehicle manufacturers to support its safety and sustainability objectives and lead the country towards deploying advanced technologies for transportation.

Commenting on the same, Raghavender Sahdev, CEO, NuPort Robotics, said, “We will improve road safety of heavy-duty commercial vehicles, our expansion of operations in India will lead to improving road safety for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. We will work with major manufacturers to deploy our technology at scale in the country. Our partnership with the World Trade Center Pune, enables us not only to accelerate our commercial roadmap but also to assist with operations and strategic business development in India.”

Talking about the partnership, Niraj Khinvasara, CIO, World Trade Center Pune, added, “India is moving towards development and production of electric vehicles, NuPort’s technology will make these vehicles safer to operate using Artificial Intelligence, which will have a direct impact on the automotive industry and broader society. World Trade Center Pune is excited about our partnership with NuPort and will support their business activities from an Indian and global expansion perspective.”