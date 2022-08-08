NueGo starts inter-city e-bus services in 5 cities

NueGo, a premium electric inter-city coach services brand has started its operations by commencing its services on the Bhopal-Indore route. NueGo, an inter-city all-Indian electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility, aims to deliver an easy booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience for the inter-city travellers while ensuring a safer and greener ride. The services will be available at a special inaugural offer of Rs 349 per seat on the Bhopal-Indore route.

The services will run on an hourly basis between Bhopal-Indore route. The company claims its coaches go through 25 stringent safety checks including mechanical and electrical inspections. The coaches are sanitised before every trip and coach pilots go through breath analyser tests. It will also offer features like live coach tracking, drop point geo-location, and monitored in-coach CCTV surveillance. These electric coaches can ply 250km on a single charge, with the air conditioners on, in traffic conditions. These coaches have already completed 2 lakh kilometres of road trails through the months leading upto the launch of the services.

NueGo says it will offer premium lounges in selective cities, customer assistance and luggage management services. In addition, the services will offer curated F&B menu at the lounges and on board with on-time performance.

Satish Mandhana, Director, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo aims to promote usage of sustainable public transportation with zero tail pipe emission on the inter-city routes. NueGo will provide a holistic travel experience with its World Class electric coach services.”

The company plans to begin services on the Delhi- Chandigarh and Delhi-Dehradun routes.