NueGo partners Paytm for online bus ticket booking

Electric inter-city coach services brand of GreenCell Mobility, NueGo announced a strategic partnership with Paytm for a seamless digital booking experience for its customers. This partnership would allow commuters to digitally reserve the seat in all NueGo buses.

The tickets can be pre-booked as per the convenience of the commuters using various digital payment methods including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking and credit/ debit cards.

NueGo aims to provide exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience for the inter-city travelers while ensuring a safer and greener ride. Users can avail the Paytm ticketing service across all operational routes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Mittal, COO & Director Finance, GreenCell Mobility said,

Also Read GreenCell bags CESL tender for providing 570 e-buses to Delhi government

“We believe that digitizing the process will help us provide a holistic travel experience with our world class electric coach services. The digitalization will help us ensure and promote safe, seamless, contactless travel and reduced congestion on ticket counters”

The Paytm spokesperson added that, “Our endeavour is to enable convenient travel for our users and provide them with a wide range of bus service operators that they can choose as per their suitability. Now, with NueGo onboard, we can also offer our users sustainable travel options.”

These electric coaches by NueGo can ply 250km on a single charge, with the air conditioners on and despite heavy traffic . These coaches have already completed 2 lakh kilometres of road trails through the months leading upto the launch of the services. As of now, they operate on 5 inter-city routes across the country.