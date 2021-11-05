The Indian automotive paints and coatings industry is expected to grow 30% in 2021-2026 — Permagard

In a conversation with Aman Singh, the Founder and Director of Permagard India, we learn about the car aftermarket paint and protection industry, the services Permagard offers, its presence in India, and its plans for India.

The car after-sales market includes paint protection. With the number of exotic cars on sale in India, brands like 3M have thrived, saving customers big money. When maintained properly, a car’s exterior paint can last for years, however, when ignored, India’s extreme weather can leave a car’s exterior severely damaged.

One such company that offers aftermarket paint protection is Permagard, which not only works on cars, but aircraft, automobiles, and yachts. To understand more about its services and plans, Express Mobility spoke to Aman Singh, the Founder and Director of Permagard India. Over the last two decades, Permagard has offered its services globally, and in India, the company has spread to five franchises, with a dealer network in 27 cities.

Permagard India has five operational franchises spread across Ahmedabad and Surat, and more are planned. The latest ones are underway in Vadodara, Mumbai, and Pune, which will be operational in the coming few weeks.

Does the business have tie-ups with any brand currently? Are there any future plans?

Permagard India is working aggressively on its expansion plans, as a part of our expansion blueprint, we will be announcing a collaboration that will speedily allow us to create many more touchpoints across multiple cities in India. Under this collaboration, we exclusively spring up our franchises in many more cities giving us an assured platform to delight and deliver to many more customers across India.

What products do you offer for the automotive industry?

We have an extensive range of protective products for automobiles. From exterior care to interior protection, from virus-shielding to window films, we provide holistic car care products. Our patented technology creates a high-gloss protective barrier on the car body neutralizing any exterior damages like bird droppings, insects, road grime and the allied. Similarly, when it comes to the insides, our unique Copolymer Technology ensures that the fabric is safe from any liquid spills or discolouration from the sun. The Antimicrobial Shield utilises the most advanced germ-killing technology to deliver almost 99.99% virus-free surfaces. It’s no surprise that our offerings (and us) are your one-stop destination when it comes to complete car care and protection.

Exterior Treatment

Permagard India patented reactive polymer technology is an added high-gloss and a protective barrier for your new car that continuously works to neutralise and repel airborne contaminants. The impact of these contaminants such as bird droppings, insects, and road grime require extensive repairs involving reap rays or touch-ups.

Acid rain

Salt

Alkali pollution

Bird dropping

Tree Sap

Insect Catching

Hard water deposits

Road grimes

Pollution fallout

UV-ray damage

Interior Treatment

Co-polymer technology helps in preserving the longevity of your car’s interior by coating it with a protective layer. Our interior treatment not only maintains the look but also smells pleasant. The treatment prolongs the life of your car’s interior and provides complete protection from:

UV-ray damage

Hard water deposits

Preserves fabric of upholstery

Protection against food stains

Resist dust formation

Water repellent coating

Chemical spillage

Liquid and water-based stain

Paint Protection Film

PPF is a special coating over the Car Exterior that saves it from those elements that may damage the paint while the car is exposed to different environment conditions.

This PPF is made with extra care and precision so that it blends easily with the original factory paint of the car. Getting this Paint Protection Film from Permagard India helps the car in this way:

Self-Healing Technology

Preserves the original vehicle paint

Scratch and chemical resistant

Has excellent water repellent properties

Internationally Approved

Protects Against Stains and Fading

Save from costly paint job

Gives gloss and visual appeal to the car exteriors

For a country like India which has harsh weather, do you offer any specific product?

Yes, definitely. When it comes to the exterior protection of the car body, we use products (coatings) specifically devised for the Indian weather. Permagard products are based on cutting-edge engineering expertise garnered over decades of intensive research and development. Depending upon the intended application, Permagard products are tested at heights of up to 40,000 feet, at temperatures ranging from -50 to +50 degrees Celsius, at speeds of up to 850kph, and for distances of up to 1.6 million kilometres a year. This harsh testing ensures optimum real-world performance for the end-user. Permagard solutions have the stamp of approval from global brands like Porsche Australia, Mercedes-Benz Australia, Honda Australia, Boeing, and Airbus, amongst others.

What are your views on the automotive paint industry in India?

The Indian automotive paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during 2021 -2026. This industry is poised to grow multi-folds in the coming years, key factors which are driving the market are increasing demand from the automotive refinish sector. Also, In the resin segment, polyurethane resin is expected to dominate the market.

