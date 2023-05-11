North America manufactures over 2 lakh EVs in Q1 CY2023

North American car factories have been manufacturing more units, resulting in electric vehicles becoming slightly more affordable. During the first quarter of the calendar year 2023, North American factories manufactured 2,19,000 electric cars and trucks in the first three months, a 39 percent increase over the corresponding time last year.

During the first quarter, carmakers in North America made 29,000 cars that were not made a year ago, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Volkswagen ID.4, the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE SUV. These four models comprise 13 percent of electric vehicle production. One of the largest carmakers in the US, General Motors, also increased the manufacturing of the Chevrolet Bolt by three folds.

In the US, 7.2 percent of the vehicles sold are electric, however, only 5.7 percent are made in North America. In the production war, Tesla leads, as it increased production numbers of four of its variants sold during the first quarter. Tesla made 1,50,000 units in North America, which has also sparked a price war in the global EV market.

However, for some carmakers, it is more about profitability than volume, and Ford’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Farley told Bloomberg, “We are not going to price just to gain market share,” he said. “We will always balance a healthy profit road map.”