Nitin Gadkari says new infrastructure projects to cut down travel time, reduce logistics costs by 16%

India is seeing an estimated $1.3 trillion (Rs 10,721,100 crore) investments undertaken by the government to further infrastructure development in the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been quite aggressive . In fact, the government is targeting 100km of road construction per day for the next two years, offering an impetus to the automotive industry and creating millions of jobs on the way.

Speaking at the Indian Express Adda, Gadkari highlighted that “It’s a matter of few months when people will be able to travel from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar, Jaipur in under 2 hours or Chandigarh in 2.5 hours and Amritsar in 4 hours and 12 hours to Mumbai among others.”

Also Read: Tesla to announce upcoming EV factory in Mexico as soon as next week

According to Gadkari, in addition to helping improve connectivity, the development of national highways will help reduce logistics costs from the present 16 percent to below 10 percent, thus enabling a reduction in terms of goods coming down.

Furthermore, the Return on Investment (RoI) for massive projects has come down drastically to under 10 years. This helps better realisation of capital expenditure, especially under the PPP models, he added.

Also Read: Tata Motors’ subsidiary to operate 921 e-buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation