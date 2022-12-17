Nitin Gadkari says 140kmph speed limit on highways soon, lane discipline norm too

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has been aggressively working on improving road infrastructure in the country, along with pushing for more stringent safety and emissions norms. It is no secret that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, has been at the forefront of trying to bring a change and envisioning making the Indian automotive industry and mobility world-class.

The minister speaking at the Indian Express Adda held on December 13, in New Delhi said that the government is working on a new law for lane discipline, which will come out soon.

“Globally, trucks and buses ply only on one lane, but in India, it is not the case. I have asked my team to work on a policy to mandate that these commercial vehicles only on the last lane,” shares Gadkari.

He mentioned that while there has been improvement in road infrastructure, and vehicles, wherein the existing speed limits at certain places seem a bit obsolete.

Responding to a query on how vehicle users will be able to travel between the ambitious Delhi-Jaipur highway in under 2 hours with the current speed limit, Gadkari said that the government is mulling increasing the same.

“I have had discussions with the relevant state ministers about express highways where we can increase the maximum speed of vehicles up to 140kmph. As there are no intersections in between and the vehicles are plying in a single direction. Yes, there will be some lanes, where the speed limit will be 120kmph, in cities it is between 60-80kmph. We have created new good roads, and the speed limits are old, how does it work,” he said.

While he has not given a fixed timeline, it is expected that the updates to the maximum speed cap and lane discipline norms should be out next year.