Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Pure EV’s new showroom in Nagpur

Pure EV, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has established its new dealership in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The showroom was inaugurated in Orange City by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways – Nitin Gadkari. Pure EV claims that the company has crossed deliveries of over 50,000 electric two-wheelers through its wide network of dealerships across the country.

On the inauguration of Pure EV’s dealership opening in Nagpur the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Vadera, said “We are extremely delighted by the presence of honourable Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari as he took his precious time to honour us with his presence on the occasion of the inauguration of our premium dealership cum experience centre at Nagpur, the heart of the country.”

He further added, “Under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari, Nagpur became the first city to adopt EVs at mass scale undergo a green project to bring transformational change in the automotive landscape. PURE EV’s shared vision is also in line with the honourable union minister’s vision to make our country and the world a better place by providing means of sustainable transportation and ensuring environmental protection.”

Pure EV says that it has established a 1,00,000 sq. ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions. The company is further expanding to a 2,00,000 sq. ft. facility with an annual vehicle production capacity of 1,20,000 units and an annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which is claimed to be ready by end of FY 23.