Nitin Gadkari congratulates NHAI, Maha Metro for achieving Guinness World Record

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) have recently achieved a Guinness world record and received applause from Nitin Gadkari. The authorities have constructed the longest double-decker viaduct (3.14 km) spanning with a highway flyover and metro rail supported on a single column.

Another feather in the cap !



Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column. #GatiShakti @GWR pic.twitter.com/G2D26c7EKn — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 4, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in a series of tweets, conveyed his heartiest congratulations to team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness book of world record in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Shri Gadkari said the project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this eminent award is indeed a proud moment for the country. The Minister said he heartily thanks & salutes the incredible engineers, officers & workers who persevered round the clock to make this happen.

Gadkari added such development is the fulfillment of the promise by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government on building World Class Infrastructure.