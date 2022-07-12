Nitin Gadkari asks Construction Equipment industry to look at clean energy sources including electrification

Automotive industry globally has been for long blamed for being one of the leading producers of carbon emissions, and hence has been asked to accelerate the shift towards cleaner energy sources.

The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, has been quite vocal about making India a leading developer and adopter of clean energy vehicles.

Addressing the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) Annual Session 2022, Gadkari said there is a need for an organisation specially dedicated for the for the domestic construction equipment manufacturing industry which can “focus on research and give appropriate technology for the future”.

This he says will help in planning for the future, and the new organisation would play an important role similar to what ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) does for the automobile sector.

The Road Transport ministry will support in making of this organisation which can be qualitatively helpful for development of futuristic technology .

Gadkari emphasised on R&D of equipments, promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research, skill and successful practice the conversion of knowledge into wealth will be the future.

According to the minister without economic viability technology is not useful. Furthermore, Gadkari stressed on the importance of bio-LNG ,bio-CNG and Hydrogen as alternate fuels for cost saving and reduction in pollution. He said it was time to change and manufacturing of road construction equipment’s on electric should be started.