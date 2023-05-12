Nissan’s full-year profit up 52% on 377.1 billion yen

Nissan has announced financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, ending March 31, 2023. In FY2022, despite a challenging business environment, Nissan has strengthened its business foundation by steadily implementing the key initiatives under the Nissan NEXT business transformation plan.

A significant year-on-year improvement in profitability was achieved in FY2022 thanks to the continuously improving quality of sales and net revenue per unit of major new models in each market.

The prolonged shortage of semiconductors and a tight supply of parts due to the shutdown in China had a sizable impact on production plans and vehicle supply, resulting in a global sales volume of 3,305,000 units.

Despite the headwinds, Nissan’s earnings have exceeded the forecast made by the company, revised upward at the first-half financial results announcement. For the full fiscal year, consolidated net revenue was 10.6 trillion yen, resulting in an operating profit of 377.1 billion yen with an operating margin of 3.6%.

Net income1 was 221.9 billion yen. The fiscal year also marked Nissan’s return to positive free cash flow and operating profit for the automotive business. Automotive net cash was 1.2 trillion yen. Nissan plans to propose the payment of a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share for fiscal year 2022 at the general shareholders meeting.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the consolidated net revenue was 3.1 trillion yen, the consolidated operating profit was 87.4 billion yen, and the operating profit margin was 2.8%. Net income in the fourth quarter was 106.9 billion yen. Compared with the same period last year, Nissan has continued to improve its profit, with improvements in both consolidated operating profit and net income.

Commenting on the results, Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said, “Although the business environment in the fiscal year 2023, the final year of Nissan NEXT, is expected to become even more challenging, we aim to further improve profitability through the product competitiveness and profit structure that we have strengthened through our business transformation.”