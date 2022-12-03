Nissan showcases its Global Premium SUVs X-Trail, Qashqai & Juke at Nissan Move Beyond Golf Tournament

Nissan Motor India showcases its recently unveiled Global Premium SUV X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke at a multi-city ‘Move Beyond Golf Tournament’ in Delhi NCR which will continue across leading golf courses in other key markets.

The tournament, which caters to a group of over 120 customers provides the participants with a day of golf and an opportunity to experience Nissan’s global, premium SUVs. The SUVs – the X-Trail, the Qashqai, and the Juke, which were first unveiled in October.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, said, “The multi city Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament offers us a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse range of customer groups and media partners over the showcase of the all-new premium global SUVs from Nissan which are currently being tested in Indian conditions.”

The tournament will see members of golf clubs compete under their respective categories. The categories of prizes will be Handicap Category Winners, Overall Gross Winner, Spot Prize Winners – Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Nissan Powerful Drive Award, and Nissan Most Stylish Player.

Additionally, an added attraction of the tour is Big, Bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite which will be awarded to the winner of the hole in one contest.