Nissan rolls out 50,000th Magnite from Chennai plant

Nissan India on Tuesday rolled out its 50,000th Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. The Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India, said: “The ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners and employees for making the Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.

”Since its launch, 50,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The Magnite scored a 4-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022. The vehicle provides safety through a variety of driving conditions, making it a versatile-build SUV for any setting, said a release by the company.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “The Magnite was designed to be a game-changer to deliver premium experience with a worldclass technology and design coming together in an unbeatable package — redefining value in the SUV segment. Love for the Magnite is phenomenal with it being the most awarded Nissan Vehicle in the Indian market with strong customer demand, with more than 1 lakh bookings demonstrating Nissan’s global SUV DNA and technology.”

Following the successful introduction of the Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the award-winning car is now also available to customers in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said, “We have been able to achieve the 50,000th Magnite milestone in less than 15 months despite head winds from Covid and the semi-conductor crisis. Our employees and supplier partners have contributed immensely with innovative strategies to overcome this crisis.”

The Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 km). It offers owners a two-year warranty (50,000km), which can be extended for up to five years (100,000 km) at a nominal cost.