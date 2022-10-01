Nissan reports sales of 3,177 vehicles in September, up 12%

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor India has announced its wholesales for the month of September 2022, with total of 3,177 vehicles sold in the country, which was 12 percent higher YoY; exports came in at 4,088 units, down 31 percent. The company had shipped 5,900 units for the same period last year.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India said, “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum in domestic and export markets. The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments.”

At present, the company sells the Kicks and Magnite SUVs in the country, with the latter leading the sales numbers for Nissan in India.

The Magnite was launched in December 2020, which has been designed in Japan and made in India. The company says the Magnite SUV is part of Nissan India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’.

The Nissan Magnite has witnessed phenomenal response from customers, with more than 1,00,000 cumulative bookings to date.

In July 2022, the Nissan Magnite, Red Edition was launched at Rs 7.86 lakh.

At present, the Japanese carmaker exports the Magnite SUV to over 15 countries. The most recent launches have been in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Nissan India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive plant in Chennai to 108 countries including New Zealand, Australia, Middle Eastern countries; and countries in Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC; Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.