Nissan invests Rs 2 crore to upgrade Chengalpattu hospital in Tamil Nadu

Nissan India has carried out an investment of Rs 2 crore as part of its commitment to people and communities, to strengthen health infrastructure at Chengalpattu Medical College & Hospital in Tamil Nadu.

By working together, Nissan India in partnership with NGO Hand in Hand India, renovated the hospital’s Medical Outpatient Department (MOPD) which was constructed in 2006. They are also taking care of the upcoming construction of a new waiting hall for patient caretakers inside the hospital premises.

The Medical Outpatient Department was inaugurated by Thiru. Thamo Anbarasan, Minister for Mini Small and Micro Enterprises, Government of Tamil Nadu. According to the company the MOPD was renovated at a cost of Rs. 43 lakhs and will cater to 1000 patients per day. While the construction of the new waiting hall will commence shortly and is budgeted at Rs. 1.35 crores.

The improved facilities will enhance the comfort of patients who visit the hospital’s Cardiology and General Medicine OPD.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Guided by our global vision of ‘People First’, Nissan India has been working on numerous CSR initiatives in the areas of community development, road safety, health, and well-being, and promoting equity by benefiting the most disadvantaged and marginalised groups. The new and renovated infrastructure at the hospital will serve a large number of Tamil Nadu residents and is a significant step forward in strengthening healthcare access and making it more inclusive and efficient.”