Nissan India Wholesales 3007 Units In March, Records 100% YoY Growth In FY22

Nissan India announces domestic wholesale growth of 100 % with 37,678 units for FY21 and March’22 wholesale of 3007 units. Exports growth was 20% with 4976 units for FY21, and in March’22 wholesale exports achieved 38988 units for Nissan and Datsun vehicles.

Since its launch, the Nissan Magnite ‘Make in India, Made for the world’ SUV, has generated one lakh plus customer bookings in the domestic and export markets. The model passed the 50,000 unit production milestone in March 2022, despite the headwind challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Commenting on Nissan India’s wholesale performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd said, “FY21 for Nissan India has been a year of a turnaround with volume growth of 100 % in Domestic in an industry growth of 13%, despite the headwind challenges of Covid-19 and Semiconductor related supply shortages.”

He added, “The game-changer was the Nissan Magnite as part of Global Nissan NEXT transformation, winning the customer’s trust generating one lakh plus customer bookings on its compelling combination of aspirational value with distinctive design, high 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP & lowest cost of ownership. Our continued endeavour to deliver value to the new-age customer on innovations of Digital eco-system, Asset-lite showroom and workshops make the Nissan Magnite as the most successful & awarded Nissan product in the Indian market.”

In the domestic market, Nissan Magnite has achieved more than 100,000 bookings with 32% of bookings being generated through the Digital eco-system. Starting with engaging exploration on the digital platform Shop@home to enhance customers’ car buying experience enabled through the virtual showroom and virtual test drive.

The platform provides options to personalize the car, evaluate the exchange value of the existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car. Nissan India also launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers.

Nissan India offers a subscription plan for the new-age customers that enables owning a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

The entire range of Nissan and Datsun products are also available at Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country to Defence personnel to avail of CSD-approved special prices and offers through CSD Depots across the country.