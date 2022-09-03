Nissan India makes senior management changes

Nissan India has announced changes in its senior leadership. It has appointed Amit Magoo, currently General Manager, Zonal Head (South & West) as Director Sales for Nissan Motor India. Ashish Anand, currently General Manager, Zonal Head (North & East) has been appointed as Director Dealer Network Development, Customer Quality and Training.

Magoo will report to Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India and will be based out of Gurgaon, India. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading business operations. And Nissan India’s Regional Sales Managers will report to him.

Anand too will to Rakesh Srivastava and will be based out of Gurgaon, India. In the new structure Functional Heads of Dealer Development, Customer Quality & Training leads will report to Anand.

Rakesh Srivastava said “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Amit and Ashish to senior leadership team as part of the transformation and growth strategy of Nissan India. Amit and Ashish bring strong experience of multiple functions in Nissan over many years, have been instrumental in Nissan India’s growth journey with the launch of the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite. We welcome them to their new roles, which are focused to enable Nissan to exceed customer expectations to strengthen Nissan’s presence in India.”

Magoo had joined Nissan in 2016 as GM of Sales and has managed different roles in the past six years, including Corporate & Institutional Sales, Dealer Network Development, and Channel Finance. The company says he has played a key role in sales division, with a focus on enhancing customer experience and dealer profitability.

While Anand, has been associated with Nissan Motor India for over eight years and has managed different roles including those of Head, India Sales, and Head, Project Phoenix.

The company had recently announced the appointment of Keerthi Prakash as MD, Renault Nissan Automotive India to lead operations at the company’s alliance plant in Chennai, India, from September 1, 2022, and also of Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing for Nissan Motor India based in Gurugram in July 2022.