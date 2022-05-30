Nissan India inaugurates its new Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram

Nissan Motor India Limited today inaugurated its new Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. Strengthening Nissan’s pan-India presence, the company’s new Indian HQ is situated in Worldmark Gurugram and it will have key functions including Sales, Marketing, After-sales, Finance, Human Resources, and Corporate Communications among others.

The new Corporate Headquarters has been inaugurated by George Leondis, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer, Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania regions, along with Joni Paiva, Divisional Vice President, Africa, Middle East, India & Oceania markets, and Frank Torres, President – Nissan India & Divisional Vice President business transformation and alliance, Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania region.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director – Nissan Motor India and Elias Chavez, Managing Director-Nissan Renault Financial Services India, were also present at the inauguration event. Nissan says that is strongly invested in India with a manufacturing plant (RNAIPL) in Oragadam in Chennai, Nissan Digital (NDI) center in Trivandrum (Kerala), Research & Development Center (RNTBCI) and Nissan Financial Services in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the special occasion of the office inauguration, Frank Torres, President – Nissan India said, “This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and team work. Nissan India’s new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director – NMIPL said, “Nissan’s new Corporate Headquarter reflects People First, creating an ecosystem to build our business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive for growth of people and ideas. In this office, we look forward to scripting Big, Bold and Beautiful stories of transformation as One Nissan team.”