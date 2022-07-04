Nissan India appoints Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing

Japanese automaker, Nissan India has appointed Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience, for Business Transformation for the India market. Mohan Wilson replaces Sriram Padmanabhan and will take over the role effective July 1 2022.

Mohan has worked across geographies in Japan, HongKong, Germany and India with cross functional experience of over 20 years in sales and marketing with expertise in areas of Brand building, MarCom, Product Marketing, Customer Experience, Corporate Strategy and Data driven Marketing.

Prior to this, Mohan was head of Global Marketing Planning at Nissan Motor Corporation’s Premium car brand INFINITI at Global HQ in Japan and was a part of new Model Launch introductions for INFINITI globally with all-new QX60 & QX55.

Mohan Wilson in his role will report to Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, and will be based in Chennai.

He will focus on transformation of the India business on future Product strategy for India, build a strong Brand with focus on Customer Experience and will leverage his experience gained at Nissan Motor Corporation’s Global HQ office in Yokohama, Japan.

Sriram Padmanabhan, who has overseen the successful launch of the Nissan Magnite in India as Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience has been appointed Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience for Nissan Motor Australia. In this newly created role, Sriram will report to Adam Paterson, Managing Director Nissan Australia and will be based in Australia.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, commented “Sriram has been an asset for Nissan India with strong contribution towards successful launch of Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite under Nissan Next with Nissan Magnite generating a tremendous customer response with over 1 lakh bookings and receipt of the Global Nissan President’s Award. We welcome Mr Mohan Wilson to Nissan Motor India, his global exposure on premium cars would be key to build Nissan brand with focus on customer experience on Nissan NEXT transformation. “