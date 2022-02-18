Nirmal NR appointed as new India CEO of Zoomcar

Zoomcar has appointed Nirmal NR as its new India CEO. Prior to this, Nirmal was the President for Growth and Marketplace at Zoomcar.

Zoomcar, one of India’s largest car-sharing platforms, has today announced the appointment of Nirmal NR as its new CEO for India. Nirmal has been elevated to the position of CEO and the company believes he will be instrumental in continuing to scale the India business. In his new role, Nirmal will be responsible for all aspects of Growth, Operations, and Customer Experience for the company in India, the company said in an official press statement.

Prior to this, Nirmal was the President for Growth and Marketplace at Zoomcar. According to the company, before joining Zoomcar, Nirmal had launched and ran OYO Rooms in Kerala. Moreover, he has diverse experience across industries with companies like Ashok Leyland and E.I. DuPont. By education, Nirmal is a Production Engineer from NIT Calicut and an MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Commenting on this announcement, Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar, said “We’re thrilled to announce Nirmal as our CEO for India. Nirmal’s diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale the India business. I am confident that in his new role he will help excellently position the Company as we scale our marketplace pan-India.”

Nirmal NR, CEO, Zoomcar India’s new CEO added “I am very excited to be leading Zoomcar’s India business at this important stage of its growth. At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights.”