Ninety One Cycles Launches Meraki S7 E-Bike For INR 34,999

Ninety One Cycles has announced the launch of their latest electric bike, Meraki S7. The bike has all the features of the original Meraki and additionally comes equipped with a Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset, 5-Mode Pedal Assist and has a smart LCD with speed indication.

Apart from being rain and dustproof, the bike is enabled with 160 MM disk brakes and Hi-Traction Nylon Tyres which ensures safety and assurance to the riders.

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led E-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 km per day.”

He added, “We are among the few players in the industry, who are driving product innovation and we are confident that the addition of the all-new Meraki S7 will strengthen the E-bike portfolio and further enhance customer experience. The lock and key make it tamper-proof whereas E-brakes and throttle will enable safety and comfort.”

Vishal Chopra, Co-Founder and Head of Digital, Ninety One said, “Our products resonate with the aspirations of India’s millennials and Gen-Z. At Ninety One, our focus has always been on disrupting the bicycle and E-bike category through new-age platforms and building a deep brand connection with our consumers.”

He added, “We have been investing in our omnichannel capabilities by making it seamless for our consumers to discover, consider and purchase Ninety One products across our digital (website and marketplaces) and offline channels.”

Ninety One has recently closed its Series A funding of ~US$ 30 million from marquee investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures.

The amount will be invested towards the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, electric cycles portfolio and expansion into global markets. Following the capital injection, Ninety One, the make in India, make for the world brand from AlphaVector (India) Pvt. Ltd., is now valued at ~INR 1000 crores.