Nikkei reports indicate Renault mulling about transferring over half of Nissan stake to match holdings

Renault SA may transfer more than half its stake in Nissan Motor to a trust to match the Japanese car maker’s holdings in itself, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Renault would transfer a 28 percent stake it owns in Nissan to a trust and would be left with a 15% stake, equivalent to what Nissan owns in the French automaker, the Nikkei said.

Renault, which currently owns 43 percent of Nissan, would give up voting rights tied to the transferred shares, the newspaper added.

Renault and Nissan declined to comment.

Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

Additionally, sources have indicated that Renault’s stake in Nissan could be reduced to 15 percent.

Interestingly, Renault is considering transforming its business going forward next year with a keen focus on electrification. The French automaker plans a separate vertical for electric vehicles based in France by next year with potential employment of 10,000 personnel. Theer will be another entity that will focus on the group’s ICE and hybrid offerings and will be also based in France. The employee strength of both divisions will be matching.

Analysts had earlier given a thumbs up to Renault’s decision to potentially encash some of the Nissan stake.