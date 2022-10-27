NHIDCL inks MoUs with key institutes for innovative solutions to highway construction challenges

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has signed MoU with NIT, Silchar on October 26. This is primarily for seeking and promoting innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to challenges posed in highway construction in areas experiencing extreme climatic conditions.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Sivaji Bandyopadhyay, Director, NIT Silchar and Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL to take forward the technological potential.

The government has set a target of constructing 12000 kms of national highways by the end of FY2023. However, the pace of highway construction has nearly halved in the first 6 months of the fiscal. It stands at 19.44 kilometres a day compared to the record 37 kms per day rate of construction in FY2021. In FY2022, the daily average fell to 29 km, mainly due to an extended and uneven monsoon and lower awarding of projects earlier. A total of 3,559 km long highway has been constructed upto September this fiscal compared to 3,824 kms constructed in the same period in FY2022.

The NHIDCL, responsible for highway construction along with National Highways Authority (NHAI), recently also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Patna on October 11. The move was also aimed at upgrading the skill and capacity of the core engineering professionals of NHIDCL for construction of roads, tunnels and other infrastructure in tough geographical terrains across the country. These include the J&K region, north-eastern states of India along with Andaman & Nocobar Islands and other difficult to navigate areas in Uttarakhand and many other states.

The organisation has also signed Memorandum of Understanding with other prestigious institutes like, CSIR-CRRI, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala and NSDC during the current financial year.

NHIDCL had previously signed MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati and is in further discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of more such MoUs.