NHIDCL inks MoU with NSDC for skill development initiatives

The National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), a government of India enterprise, which is responsible for the management of a network of over 5,500km of National Highways out of 1,15,000km in India has inked an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the National Skill Development Council (NSDC).

The MoU aims to establish a basis of collaboration between NHIDCL and NSDC, to take up multiple initiatives contributing towards making India the skill capital of the world.

According to the statement issued, “NHIDCL and NSDC are leading premier National organisations in their respective fields and are desirous of working together as a team to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and maximum mutual co-operation with the intent of helping each other.”

The NHIDCL has been entrusted with the task of developing and improving road connectivity of an approximate aggregate length of 10,000km including the international trade corridor in the North East, and 500 km in the North Bengal and North Eastern region of India to enable efficient and safe transport regionally with other South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) member countries and promote cross border trade and commerce besides helping safeguard India’s international borders.

It envisages creating customised and specialised skills for addressing issues like complexities of geographical terrains and addressing extensive coordination requirements with security agencies. NHIDCL endeavours to undertake infrastructure projects including but not restricted to urban infrastructure and urban or city transport and to act as an agency for the development of all types of infrastructure. It works towards cross-sharing of technical know-how and enhancing opportunities for business development with other nations and their agencies, including multilateral organisations and institutions.