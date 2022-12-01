Nexteer recognised for its innovative tech enabling new business models by SAA

Technology company Nexteer says its Automotive’s Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column has been recognised by the Society of Automotive Analysts’ (SAA) Mobility Innovation Award for Technologies Enabling New Business Models. SAA provides members with timely access to automotive insights from a wide range of perspectives.

Nexteer says its combination of SbW with Stowable Steering Column reinvents the ‘behind-the-wheel’ experience and opens an untapped frontier of advanced safety and performance features for traditional and varying levels of automated driving.

Robin Milavec, President, CTO, Chief Strategy Officer, and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive said, “Nexteer is honoured to be recognised with SAA’s Mobility Innovation Award for our Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column. These technologies are poised to transform the future of mobility by improving safety and performance and reinventing the ‘behind-the-wheel’ experience for drivers.”

Abey Abraham, President, SAA and Principal at Ducker said, “The Mobility Innovation Awards provide us with the opportunity to recognise exceptional innovations that are developed anywhere in the world, and to encourage new ideas and perspectives. As an industry, we have been forced to think out of the box, be collaborative and put aside the notion of ‘that is always how we have done it.’ Mobility is evolving quickly and this year’s entries showed that we are ready to evolve with it.”

Opening new frontiers

Nexteer’s SbW is said to replace the mechanical connection between the handwheel and roadwheels with algorithms, electronics, and actuators. It opens the gateway to benefits that are not achievable with traditional steering solutions. SbW is claimed to enhance stability control, reduce braking distances, and is a preferred enabler for Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Steering (AES).

When paired together, Nexteer’s SbW with Stowable Steering Column it allows new world of cockpit design options and changes how drivers can use their vehicles – creating the opportunity for OEMs to re-invent and re-purpose the driver’s cabin space.

For example, when SbW is coupled with a Stowable Steering Column during automated driving, additional space is created for the driver to engage with other activities. This technology can also be used for traditional driving vehicles. When the vehicle is parked, Nexteer’s Stowable Steering Column can extend the usable space in the vehicle cabin, creating a more spacious office-on-wheels.