Tata Punch sub-compact SUV unveiled in India: Bookings Open

Tata Motors has unveiled the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in India ahead of its official launch. The new Tata Punch will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc.

Tata Motors has today unveiled the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV for the Indian market. It is the latest addition to Tata Motor’s popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs. The Tata Punch is now also the smallest SUV in the company’s India line-up and it will sit below the Tata Nexon in the company’s portfolio. The bookings for the new Tata Punch are now officially open and one can book it online as well as offline by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The new Tata Punch is the second product from Tata Motors to be based on the company’s new ALFA platform, the first one being the Tata Altroz. This sub-compact SUV is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine option that does its duty in some other Tata cars too. It gets a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT and it even gets engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV.

Talking about features, the new Tata Punch gets a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. The sub-compact SUV even gets a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, 90-degree wide-opening doors, 190 mm ground clearance, 6-speakers, etc. In terms of safety equipment, the Punch offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and segment-first Brake Sway away control feature. It basically detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path.

Also Read: Tata launches the new NRG in Nepal, priced at NPR 33.75 lakhs

The new Tata Punch will be available in four trims. They are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. There will be seven colours on offer and the customers can even personalize it with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs. The bookings for the new Tata Punch are now open. The prospective customers can start booking the Tata Punch of their choice by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 online on Tata Motors’ official website or offline by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership.

Unveiling the stunning, bold SUV, Mr. Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors Limited, said: “The PUNCH has been developed by our three design studios in India, UK, and Italy. Over 140 design personnel participated in this project, producing hundreds of sketches, a number of design proposals and models that has ultimately led to this Stunning and Bold SUV, which we are extremely delighted to unveil today.”

He further added, “We have designed a unique whitespace sub-compact SUV which carries forward the same authenticity of Tata SUVs. Its muscular surfacing and an athletic look make a perfect amalgamation for a tough SUV, living up to its bigger siblings. Intelligently designed in a compact footprint, it will be a high impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. It is bold, young, modern yet robust, compact yet practical, tough yet playful and exudes true expression of confidence and individuality.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.