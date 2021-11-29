Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

Tata Motors’ new sub-compact SUV, Punch, is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. Tata Punch is currently priced in India between Rs 5.49 lakh - Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom.

By:November 29, 2021 1:25 PM
Tata Punch Jamshedpur FC

Bombay-based homegrown automotive giant, Tata Motors, has announced that the company has continued its association as Jamshedpur FC’s official automobile partner for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. This time around, the association will see Jamshedpur FC promote the company’s latest sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch. Tata Motors was a partner with Jamshedpur FC in the club’s debut season (2017-18) in the ISL as well. 

Thanks to this association, in the ongoing season of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC’s kit will have the Punch logo on its match jersey sleeves. Moreover, Punch will be visible in-stadia during Jamshedpur FC’s home matches at the GMC Athletic Stadium Bambolim in Goa and will also engage on the football club’s digital platforms. Tata Motors says that they have always had a rich history of associations with various sports properties and brands across the globe and the company was a part of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 too.  

On continuing the association, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to continue our association with Jamshedpur FC as the Official Automobile Partner in the upcoming Indian Super League campaign. We are excited to be able to showcase our newly launched SUV, Tata Punch to the passionate football-loving people of Jamshedpur and Jharkhand by forming synergies with one of the elite teams of Indian Football that is Jamshedpur FC. The city of Jamshedpur is the home of Tata Motors and are proud to be associated with the city’s own football club.”

Jamshedpur FC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mukul Choudhari, was delighted to have Tata Motors continue the partnership, as he said, “We had a great partnership in the previous season, and we are glad to scale up efforts to make this association with Tata Motors bigger and better. To have a world-renowned brand like Tata Motors associating with us with the aim to develop football in India is a big motivator and we look forward to ‘Pack a PUNCH’ with their amazing new SUV being promoted in the upcoming season.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

The future of Automated and Connected cars is closely tied — Vijayalayan, MathWorks

The future of Automated and Connected cars is closely tied — Vijayalayan, MathWorks

Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Policy Push Required for Driving Li-Ion Revolution in India

Policy Push Required for Driving Li-Ion Revolution in India

Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Volvo B11R 15-metre sleeper launched in India, Kerala orders first batch of eight buses

Volvo B11R 15-metre sleeper launched in India, Kerala orders first batch of eight buses

Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt. for Rs 1,200 Crores investment in EVs

TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt. for Rs 1,200 Crores investment in EVs

2021 EICMA: Vitesco presents 48-volt EV system & more two-wheeler technologies

2021 EICMA: Vitesco presents 48-volt EV system & more two-wheeler technologies

Shriram City achieves the one crore milestone in two-wheeler financing in India

Shriram City achieves the one crore milestone in two-wheeler financing in India

Our demand and supply graph saw a surge of up to 85% — Sasidhar Nandigam, CredR

Our demand and supply graph saw a surge of up to 85% — Sasidhar Nandigam, CredR

Bike Bazaar aims to onboard over a million customers by FY24 - Srinivas Kantheti, Bike Bazaar

Bike Bazaar aims to onboard over a million customers by FY24 - Srinivas Kantheti, Bike Bazaar

Zypp Electric supports “Shoonya” zero pollution delivery campaign launched by NITI Aayog and RMI

Zypp Electric supports “Shoonya” zero pollution delivery campaign launched by NITI Aayog and RMI

eBikeGo acquires rights to manufacture smart electric trike 'Velocipedo' in India

eBikeGo acquires rights to manufacture smart electric trike 'Velocipedo' in India

Mercedes-Benz launches India's most-powerful hot hatch, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Mercedes-Benz launches India's most-powerful hot hatch, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Skoda debuts second model in its India 2.0 project, the Slavia mid-size sedan

Skoda debuts second model in its India 2.0 project, the Slavia mid-size sedan

Power Global and Rap Eco Motors to launch electric auto rickshaw line with swappable batteries

Power Global and Rap Eco Motors to launch electric auto rickshaw line with swappable batteries

Land Rover becomes an official worldwide partner for Rugby World Cup 2023

Land Rover becomes an official worldwide partner for Rugby World Cup 2023

We are aiming at 2000 Yulu Max stations by the end of 2022 — Naveen Dachuri, Yulu

We are aiming at 2000 Yulu Max stations by the end of 2022 — Naveen Dachuri, Yulu

Air Products set up its new office in New Delhi: Now operational in four Indian cities

Air Products set up its new office in New Delhi: Now operational in four Indian cities