scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

New York fire caused by lithium-ion battery injures 38, say officials 

Thirty-eight people were injured, including two in critical condition and five in serious condition, fire officials said.

Written by Associated Press
New York fire caused by lithium-ion battery injures 38, say officials 

More than three dozen people were injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River. Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Some residents above the floor where the fire started escaped to the roof, fire officials said. At a news conference, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Also Read

Thirty-eight people were injured, including two in critical condition and five in serious condition, fire officials said. Fire officials were not sure how many families were displaced by the fire.

Several people have died in fires linked to micromobility devices in New York.

An electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in Queens in September, and a woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed in August in Harlem by a fire that was blamed on a scooter battery.

A fire linked to an e-scooter killed a 9-year-old boy in Queens in September 2021.

Also Read

More Stories on
lithium ion battery

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.