New Volkswagen Virtus Makes Global Debut, Bookings Open

The new Volkswagen Virtus makes its global debut. The new Virtus is the latest entrant in the premium midsize sedan segment and is the second product under the India 2.0 project that is developed on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95% localization levels.

The flexibility of the platform has enabled the new Virtus to be the longest car in the segment (4,561 mm) providing ample cabin and boot space (521 litres) to customers.

“The Volkswagen Virtus carries the global sedan lineage of the Volkswagen brand selling over 129 models across our 61 years of presence in the sedan segment world over. A truly global carline that will redefine, re-energize and set new benchmarks in the premium midsize sedan segment in India. The Virtus, with its dynamic and emotional design language, spacious interiors, functionality and TSI technology, will win the hearts of our customers.”, said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

“The New Volkswagen Virtus offers nothing but brilliance in the premium midsize sedan segment. Being the longest car in the segment, spaciousness is no longer a compromise for our customers. With its confident character, the New Virtus is loaded with best in class features in both the Dynamic and Performance line that will appeal and impress the aspirational Indian customer. Enhancing the personality of the Virtus further on the Performance line are the iconic GT elements that provide a unique character to the car”, said Ashish Gupta.

The new Volkswagen Virtus will be powered by the carmaker’s 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and 1.0-litre TSI engine both equipped with idle Start/Stop and will be mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter or 7-speed DSG transmission option.

The 1.5-litre engine makes 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, while the smaller, more fuel-efficient 1.0-litre motor makes 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque.

The new Volkswagen Virtus sedan gets a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless App Connect through Apple CarplayTM and Android AutoTM, KESSY (key less entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.

In terms of safety, the VW Virtus gets up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX, 3 headrests at the rear, tire pressure deflation warning, reverse camera among many other features.

The new Volkswagen sedan will be available in six colour options — Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, and Rising Blue.

Pre-bookings for the new Volkswagen Virtus have commenced across the 151 sales touchpoints in India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website.