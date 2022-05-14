New Volkswagen ID.5 achieves highest Euro NCAP score

The latest Volkswagen ID.5 assistance technologies were rated “very good” and reached 4 out of 4 possible points – the highest possible score – in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme). The testers were impressed by the innovative systems of the all-electric ID.5.

With the “Driver Assistance Test”, Euro NCAP has expanded its test scheme beyond the classic crash test and introduced a structured evaluation and classification system in the area of comfort and assistance systems. Aiming to give consumers a realistic insight into the performance of state of the art assistance systems.

The additional test procedures in the area of vehicle assistance include a couple of critical motorway driving scenarios, such as typical cut-in and cut-out scenarios manoeuvres, testing the system’s efficiency in supporting the driver to avoid accidents. The “Assistance Competence”-test, assesses driver engagement, meaning how driver and system work together and how the system ensures that the driver remains engaged in the driving task.

The “Safety Backup”- test evaluates the vehicle’s performance in avoiding collisions and mitigating the potentially incurred consequences of an accident. In its assessment, Euro NCAP emphasizes: “The VW ID.5 provides very good Vehicle Assistance with a similar level of Driver Engagement. Combined with excellent safety back-up, the system, overall, offers Very Good highway assistance.”

In the ID.5, Volkswagen uses connected assistance systems, the optional “Travel Assist with swarm data” being the best example. Within the limits of the system, it can actively keep the vehicle in lane and maintain both the distance to the vehicle in front and the maximum speed set by the driver.

Among other things, the system uses the Adaptive Lane Guidance function which actively keeps the vehicle in the middle of the lane. However, “Travel Assist with swarm data” can adapt to the driving style and can also keep the vehicle on the right or left-hand side of the lane.

On the motorway, the “Travel Assist with swarm data” can provide active support when changing lanes at speeds of 90 km/h and faster. If activated, the lane change can be started and executed by tapping the indicator stalk.

Provided that the sensors detect no vehicle in the car’s surroundings and that the capacitive steering wheel recognizes the driver’s hands the vehicle then automatically initiates the overtaking manoeuvre and changes lanes. The driver can intervene and take over the control of the car at any time.

The assistant also is equipped with predictive speed control and cornering assistance. The vehicle speed can be adjusted to the applicable speed limits and the course of the road.

Overall, numerous driver assistance functions were tested by Euro NCAP such as the emergency brake assistant “Front Assist” and the lane keep assist systems “Lane Assist”. In addition, the optional comfort assistants such as Predictive ACC, Side Assist and Emergency Assist were assessed by the safety experts.

Earlier in March, the ID.5 was awarded the top rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety test. The examiners rated the electric SUV coupé as ‘excellent’ in all four test criteria – in the protection of adult passengers, children and vulnerable road users, as well as in terms of standard assistance systems.