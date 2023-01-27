New Toyota Prius to come factory-fitted with Yokohama BluEarth tyres

Yokohama, announced today that it is supplying its BluEarth-GT AE51 and BluEarth-FE AE30 tyres as original equipment (OE) for the new Toyota Prius, which went on sale in Japan and globally in January 2023, and the new Prius PHEV, to be launched from this spring.

The tyre sizes are 195/50R19 88H for the BluEarth-GT AE51 and 195/60R17 90H for the BluEarth-FE AE30.



The BluEarth-GT AE51 incorporates the basic design and materials technology used in the BluEarth brand, and their driving, comfortable and environmental performance makes them good grand touring tyres. The new BluEarth-GT AE51 delivers high steering stability and uses a newly developed compound to combine reduced rolling resistance and wet performance.



The BluEarth-FE AE30 is a BluEarth standard tyre with improved fuel efficiency. It demonstrates good fuel efficiency and balance between basic performance properties such as quietness, comfort, performance, and long life.

For the new BluEarth-FE AE30, a new profile and compound have been developed to combine reduced rolling resistance and wet performance to a high level. In addition, steering stability and quietness have also been achieved by tuning the structure.



Yokohama is aggressively developing tyres employing its BluEarth tyre technology, and many of these tyres are now coming factory-equipped not only on gasoline-powered vehicles but hybrid cars and EVs such as a wide variety of new car models, including the latest-model sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and compact cars.