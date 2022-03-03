New Toyota Glanza Facelift officially teased ahead of its launch on 15th March

Toyota has officially teased the upcoming Glanza Facelift ahead of its debut. The new Toyota Glanza Facelift will be launched in India on March 15, 2022.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today shared an official teaser of the facelifted version of its premium hatchback, Glanza. The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be the newest and also the most affordable offering from this Japanese carmaker’s stable in India. Scheduled to be launched on March 15, 2022, the new Toyota Glanza is said to boast a plethora of new and unique features.

The Toyota Glanza was originally launched in India in mid-2019 and this will be the first facelift update for this car. For people not in the know, the Toyota Glanza is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Recently, MSIL launched the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift in the Indian market and the same set of updates are expected to be passed on to the Glanza too.

The upcoming Toyota Glanza Facelift will draw power from a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that will get a start/stop system too. It will churn out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. In terms of the feature list, the new Glanza will be significantly more loaded than its predecessor.

Toyota will offer a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Some other features of the new Glanza will include a HUD, a 360-degree parking camera, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.