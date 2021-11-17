New Tata Altroz XE+ launched at Rs 6.35 lakh: XM variant discontinued

Tata Motors has launched a new XE+ variant of the Altroz at Rs 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tata Altroz rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, etc.

November 17, 2021

Tata Altroz was first launched in the Indian market in January 2020. Tata Motors keeps updating its variant line-up from time to time with the addition of some new features to keep it fresh. Now, the company has rejigged the variant line-up of the hatchback. The second-to-base XM variant of the Tata Altroz has been now discontinued in India. Instead, the carmaker has launched a new XE+ variant in Altroz’s line-up and its petrol version has been priced at Rs 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Tata Altroz’s new XE+ variant slots in above the base-spec XE and below the mid-spec XM+ variant in its line-up. Moreover, it is available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. In terms of price, the new Tata Altroz XE+ petrol has been priced at Rs 6.35 lakh while its diesel version has been priced at Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom. The new XE+ variant of the Tata Altroz demands Rs 45,000 more than the base-spec XE variant but it is cheaper by up to Rs 15,000 than the now-discontinued XM variant.       

Talking about features, the new Altroz XE+ gets a 3.5-inch floating dashtop infotainment by Harman with four speakers, keyless entry, a fast USB charger, front power windows, follow me home headlamps, and many more. In terms of safety equipment, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, reverse parking sensors, etc. Moreover, the Tata Altroz has been awarded a full 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.  

The new Tata Altroz XE+ is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 88.7 hp of power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic transmission on offer. Its top-spec variants also get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. The Tata Altroz is currently priced in India between Rs 5.90 lakh – Rs 9.65 lakh, ex-showroom, and it rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, etc. 

