Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid’s successor for India

Skoda has revealed design sketches of the new Slavia, that will replace the ageing Skoda Rapid in India. The new mid-size sedan will compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda has released two official design sketches that offer a glimpse of Slavia, the sedan that will replace the Rapid in India, before the official presentation in November 2021. The second new model from the India 2.0 project follows the Kushaq, introduced in early 2021

The Slavia will be produced in India, at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Pune, and is based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit, which has been specifically adapted by Skoda for the Indian market.

The first of the two design sketches features Slavia’s front and silhouette.

The name is derived from bicycles sold in Mladá Boleslav in 1896 by the founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, and means glory in the Czech language. The image shows the car’s low front section, including a wide, hexagonal Skoda grille, extending to the sharply defined headlights that feature an L-shaped daytime running light strip. Also visible are the coupe-style silhouette and the long wheelbase.

The second sketch focuses on the rear of the new Slavia. The sedan’s roofline slopes towards the rear, where it merges into the boot lid. The sedan gets the Slavia badge in block letters and also gets a rear apron with a chrome strip. Finally, the taillights are divided into two parts and extend into the boot lid.

Coming to what powers the Skoda Slavia, the sedan will get the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engine options as the Kushaq. The 1.0-litre TSI motor will develop 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the bigger 1.5-litre unit will produce 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices will include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter AT, and a 7-speed DSG.

