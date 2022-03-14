New Renault Kwid launched in India for INR 4.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Kwid is also available in a new RXL(O) variant, in both 1.0L MT & 0.8L options.

New Renault Kwid launched in India for INR 4.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Kwid is also available in a new RXL(O) variant, in both 1.0L MT & 0.8L options. With the new update for 2022, the Kwid Climber is available in shades including Metal Mustard & Ice Cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone and Moonlight Silver & Zanskar Blue in Monotone.

Design changes in the new Renault Kwid include sporty white accents in the Climber range and new dual-tone flex wheels. Apart from subtle changes, the 2022 Renault Kwid is identical to last year’s model.

Inside, the new Renault Kwid gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, video playback, and voice commands. On the safety front, the new Kwid gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Overspeed Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Driver side Pyro & Pre-tensioner with Load Limiter as standard features.

Powering the new Renault Kwid are the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox. The engines make 53 bhp and 67 bhp respectively.

The new Kwid comes with a comprehensive manufacturer warranty for 2 years / 50,000 km (whichever is earlier) with an extension option up to 5 years and an Easy Care package to take care of maintenance needs. The warranty also comes along with 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) at no extra cost, enabling customers to enjoy an unparalleled brand ownership experience and peace of mind.