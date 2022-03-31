New Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs 5.84 lakh

Renault has launched the updated new Kiger in India. The price of the new 2022 Renault Kiger starts in India at Rs 5.84 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices for the same have gone up by Rs 5,000 when compared to its previous iteration. For the added price, the MY2022 model of the Kiger gets some new features and cosmetic tweaks.

The most significant upgrades on the new Kiger are inside the cabin. That’s because it now gets cruise control and a wireless smartphone charger on the top-spec trims. Moreover, it has been offered with a PM2.5 air filter as standard across the range. It is also worth mentioning that the Renault Kiger has recently scored a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

Talking about the cosmetic changes, the updated Renault Kiger gets a new silver-coloured skid plate at the front along with chrome accents on the tailgate. The turbo variants of this sub-compact SUV also gets a ‘Turbo’ badge on the door claddings and new red wheel caps. In addition, Renault has introduced a new dual-tone colour scheme for the Kiger, namely Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof.

On the mechanical front, there are no changes. The Renault Kiger gets two engine options in India. The first one is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 hp and 96 Nm. It also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 98 hp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and they also get an AMT & CVT respectively.