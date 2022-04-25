New Range Rover Sport to make global debut on 10 May

New Range Rover Sport is preparing to break cover, with the third-generation model set to make its world premiere on 10 May 2022. Ahead of its reveal, the carmaker has revealed a few exclusive set of images.

Range Rover Sport has previously completed a series of challenges, including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.

New images provide a first look at its interior. The carmaker claims cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing. “The interior of Range Rover Sport is crafted from the finest materials and sets the tone for a truly engaging drive,” claims Land Rover.