scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Range Rover Sport to make global debut on 10 May

The third generation Range Rover Sport will make its global debut on 10 May and ahead of the event, the carmaker has revealed a few images.

Written by Express Mobility Desk

New Range Rover Sport is preparing to break cover, with the third-generation model set to make its world premiere on 10 May 2022. Ahead of its reveal, the carmaker has revealed a few exclusive set of images.

Range Rover Sport has previously completed a series of challenges, including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.

New images provide a first look at its interior. The carmaker claims cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing. “The interior of Range Rover Sport is crafted from the finest materials and sets the tone for a truly engaging drive,” claims Land Rover.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.