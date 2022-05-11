New Range Rover Sport makes global debut

New Range Rover Sport makes its global debut by climbing up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland. The new Range Rover Sport will be powered by a six-cylinder hybrid engine while a fully-electric model will be launched in 2024.

The new Range Rover Sport makes its global debut in a dramatic way, with a climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland. Based on the flexible mixed-metal MLA body architecture, the new Range Rover Sport is more agile and capable compared to its predecessor.

Nick Collins, Executive Director of Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Land Rover’s pioneering MLA-Flex architecture and the latest chassis systems come together to deliver the highest levels of dynamism we’ve ever seen on Range Rover Sport. Integrated Chassis Control governs the comprehensive suite of innovations, coordinating everything from the latest switchable-volume air suspension system to our Dynamic Response Pro electronic active roll control. The result is the most engaging and thrilling Range Rover Sport ever.”

The new Range Rover Sport gets Dynamic Air Suspension with switchable-volume air springs for the first time, which is standard across all trims. The SUV also gets an all-wheel-drive system with Land Rover’s updated all-terrain system, while also getting the Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control that helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions.

Comfort features include a 13.1-inch touch screen infotainment system with a 29-speaker Meridian unit that can learn user habits and act as a personal assistant, connected technologies, including Software Over The Air for 63 electronic modules, leather interior, and much more.

Power is derived from a six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine, while a fully electric version will make its debut in 2024. New Range Rover Sport will be exclusively produced at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK