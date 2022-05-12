New Range Rover revealed with epic spillway climb

The New Range Rover Sport has made its global premiere with a climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland. The ascent saw New Range Rover Sport resist the surging torrent of water flowing down the ramp of the Karahnjukar Dam, at a rate of 750 tonnes per minute. A loss of traction risked plunging down the perilous 90 metre drop at the base of the spillway to the valley floor below.

The successful spillway ascent was screened at an exclusive launch event at Jaguar Land Rover’s Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon, UK.

Official James Bond stunt driver Jessica Hawkins was behind the wheel during the launch.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Land Rover’s MLA-Flex architecture and the latest chassis systems come together to deliver the high levels of dynamism. Integrated Chassis Control governs the comprehensive suite of innovations, co-ordinating everything from the latest switchable-volume air suspension system to our Dynamic Response Pro electronic active roll control.”

The spillway climb was the final obstacle on the drive from the valley floor to the summit of the dam, taking in a flooded riverbed, long steep tunnels and the 40 degree rocky dam wall itself. The 294 metre stretch of spillway had water furiously cascading down its 90 metre drop.

Jessica Hawkins, Stunt Driver, said: “Driving into it knowing that a 90 metre drop was waiting behind me at the bottom of the slope, if things went wrong, made this the most challenging drive I’ve ever undertaken. Despite the steep slope and rushing water, New Range Rover Sport made it look easy”

New Range Rover Sport is based on Land Rover’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex), which provides the foundations for its dynamics refinement.

New Range Rover Sport’s design extends to its all-new interior. Featuring a new cockpit-like interpretation of the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest convenience and driver assistance technologies and materials combine to ensure a a comfortable drive.

Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable-volume air springs and is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport. The system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension by varying the pressure within the airbags to deliver comfort with the dynamic handling.

The Cabin Air Purification Pro system creates and maintains the optimum interior environment for wellbeing and alertness, while a selection of powerful Meridian audio options is available. The Meridian Signature Sound System, with up to 29 speakers including four headrest speakers to create personal sound zones for the four main cabin occupants. Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation1 plays its part here, reducing the number of external sounds entering the cabin for ultimate cabin refinement.

Land Rover’s Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA). The technology provides remote updates for 63 electronic modules.

Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions. Drivers can select one of four comfort settings and the system adjusts the speed, allowing the driver to focus on steering the vehicle.

New Range Rover Sport will be exclusively produced at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK, alongside the New Range Rover.