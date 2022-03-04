New MG ZS EV To Get Over 75 Connected Car Features Through i-SMART Technology

MG Motor has announced that the new ZS EV will come with the i-SMART technology that offers over 75 connected car features.

Building on the CaaP vision, the new ZS EV will feature on-demand in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility and entertainment. The vehicle will also offer services and subscriptions from partners like – JIO, Park+, MapMyIndia, and Shortpedia.

MapMyIndia provides the customer with Online Navigation & Live traffic updates with its advanced 4D maps. At the same time, Park+ enables users to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots before reaching their destinations. In terms of entertainment, customers can enjoy the music & podcast streaming service of JioSaavn and read or listen to the latest news in English and Hindi with Shortpedia.

The new ZS EV features a Digital Bluetooth key that allows customers to drive without a physical key in select cases. The i-SMART app, another tech offering, can be used to lock/unlock doors and control air conditioning remotely.

The app can also be used as an in-car remote for Audio & AC controls and live location sharing. Moreover, the i-SMART app is available for Android & Apple watch users, offering connectivity to a vast audience.

The i-SMART app in the new ZS EV comes with other features such as while the car is being charged, a customer can track the remaining charging time of their vehicle with the app. It also features Eco-tree challenge, which allows you to keep track of your CO2 emissions and compare them with other ZS EV owners.

The new ZS EV also features an advanced VR system, a distinguishing feature of i-SMART, that offers 100+ commands to control Sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and more (including 35+ Hinglish commands). Customers can even personalize their in-car experience with customizable lock screen wallpaper and a Headunit theme store.

The MG Pulse hub is available 24 X 7 to assist & offer complete peace of mind. With the i-Call functionality, customers can connect with the pulse hub for general assistance, roadside assistance and even get POI (Point of Interest)/destination pushed to the car screen. The vehicle also comes with E-call functionality to support customers in case of emergency.