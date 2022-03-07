New MG ZS EV Launched In India At INR 21.99 Lakh

New MG ZS EV launched in India. The ZS EV Exclusive variant goes on sale today, priced at INR 25.88 lakh, while the ZS Excite variant will go on sale in July this year.

MG launches the new ZS EV in India, priced at INR 21.99 lakh. The new ZS EV will be available in 2 variants – Excite and Exclusive – priced INR 21,99,800 and 25,88,000, respectively. While the bookings for the Exclusive variant starts today, bookings for the Excite variant will start from July 2022.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers. ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia.”

He added, “Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust & sustainable EV ecosystem. With the all-new ZS EV, we are confident to change the mindset and accelerate EV adoption in India.”

The updated MG ZS EV is available in four exterior colour options — Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black.

The new MG ZS EV gets a comprehensive design update that falls in line with the model sold in the international market. The new ZS EV gets slimmer headlights with LED DRLs, an updated front section that replaces the grille, sporty detailing on the front and rear bumpers, and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the new ZS EV gets faux carbon fibre trim on the dash, revised climate control buttons, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, amongst others.

The updated ZS EV gets a 360-degree view camera, blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and cross-traffic alert for the rear, alongside a panoramic sunroof, an updated i-Smart connected car tech with over 75 features, wireless charging, 6 airbags, and hill descent control amongst other features.

The updated battery pack is one of the biggest highlights of the new MG ZS EV, which the carmaker now claims a range of 461 km. The 44.5kWh battery pack from the older ZS EV has been swapped for a larger 50.3kWh battery back, which offers 42 km more.

A front axle-powered electric motor continues to power the ZS EV, which now makes more power as well. With the updated vehicle, the motor makes 176 hp and 353 Nm of torque, which is 33 horsepower more than the previous model. MG claims a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds.