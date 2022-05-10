Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India for INR 55 lakh onwards and is available in three variants with two engine options. The new C-Class will compete with the BMW 3 Series and the Audi A4 in India.

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India at INR 55 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The new C-Class made its global debut back in February and as per the carmaker, the latest C-Class is said to be the most technologically advanced C-Class ever.

The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets mechanical and cosmetic updates and is offered in three variants — C200, C220d, and C300d, the latter two of which are priced at INR 56 lakh and INR 61 lakh respectively. Bookings for the new C-Class are open at INR 50,000.

Powering the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 201 hp and 300 Nm of torque, while the C220d gets a 2.0-litre diesel motor that makes 97 hp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The same engine in the C300d makes 261 hp and 550 Nm of torque.

All three models get a standard 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel-drive system.

The latest C-Class gets an 11.9-inch, vertical touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging, and more. The new C-Class competes directly with the Germans in this class, the BMW 3 Series and the Audi A4.