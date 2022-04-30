New Maruti Suzuki XL6: When you cross an MPV with an SUV

Are the Ertiga and the XL6 (developed on the Ertiga) like chalk and cheese? According to Maruti Suzuki, while the Ertiga caters to an MPV customer, the XL6 caters to someone who likes a body shape that is bolder and sportier than MPVs, but who also needs three rows of two seats each; the name XL6 loosely stands for extra-large six seats. We recently drove the all-new XL6 launched last week.

How good is the XL6 as an MPV?

The XL6 builds on Ertiga’s utility and adds premium-ness to it. Unlike Ertiga’s seven seats, the XL6 has six—the second row has two captain seats, which offer a lounge-seating experience with an armrest.

It’s got cooled cup holders, bottle- holders and accessory socket in each row. But there is just one USB port, at the front.

Some people have a habit of keeping phones in cup-holders; you shouldn’t do thatintheXL6, else the phone will freeze. Top-end variants get ventilated front seats, which suck in air instead of throwing (like in luxury cars) and are far more effective in keeping the backrest cool.

How good is the XL6 as an SUV?

Even though Maruti Suzuki has tried to give it an SUV-like appearance (16-inch wheels, roof rails, black plastic cladding, big grille), the XL6 simply looks like a ‘grown-up MPV’. An area where it can give SUVs competition is its 180 mm ground clearance that can help take it off-road.

How good is the XL6 as a vehicle?

Moving beyond MPV/SUV features, the XL6 has a powerful and fuel-efficient engine and offers a great ride on highways, on city roads and even on broken tarmac.

It gets 1,462cc petrol engine (102 bhp, 136.8 Nm). The claimed fuel efficiency is 20.97 km/litre of the manual 5-speed gearbox variant and 20.27 km/litre of the 6-speed automatic variant.

Driving around Bengaluru, the manual returned 17 km/litre and the AT 17.3 km/litre. That means its real-world fuel efficiency is better than many cars of this size. The reason is the Smart Hybrid technology (idle engine start-stop, brake energy regeneration and torque-assist during acceleration, i.e. energy stored in a lithium-ion battery adds to pick-up during speeding).

Top-end variants get Suzuki Connect, a connected car feature that lets you control cabin temperature and other features via a mobile app. The central touchscreen, however, seems to have poor placement from certain angles, it reflects light, making the information invisible.

How good a buy is it?

Maruti Suzuki has ensured that the prices of the Ertiga and the XL6 don’t overlap for any model. So while the Ertiga MT is priced at Rs 8.35-11.29 lakh, the XL6 MT is for Rs. 11.29-13.05 lakh.

Similarly, the Ertiga AT is priced Rs 10.99-12.79 lakh and the XL6 AT Rs 12.79-14.55 lakh. It’s a smart move, and Maruti Suzuki aims to keep the Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh segment to itself. Another way to own it is through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, at an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from Rs. 25,499.

Coming back to the chalk and cheese analogy, the Ertiga and the XL6 are more like cheddar and parmesan—both are cheese, but one is richer and more flavourful than the other.